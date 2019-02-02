

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say they arrested two suspects who they believe have been involved in up to 40 separate thefts from the LCBO in the past three months.

Police say they were called to an LCBO in the city's north end on Jan. 16 where they found two men in a vehicle.

After the car was stopped, police say the two men ran before being caught and arrested by officers.

Police say the suspects, aged 25 and 31, are facing multiple charges including theft over $5,000 and failing to comply with probation.

Police spokeswoman Katrina Arrogante says further investigation has led officers to believe that the two men were allegedly involved in numerous incidents at LCBO locations in the Greater Toronto Area, which has led to the retail loss of about $92,000.

Arrogante says officers have recovered some of the stolen alcohol which is worth about $38,000.