Police arrest two men, seize 30 weapons after gunfire report in Kitchener

Two Kitchener men have been arrested and 30 weapons have been seized as part of a firearm investigation in Kitchener.

In a Monday media release, police said they responded to the area of Misty Crescent and Misty Street around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a gunshot.

When police arrived, they located two men in the area who fled on foot.

Officers arrested the pair after a short foot pursuit, police said.

A 38-year-old man and a 34-year-old man are charged with the following:

Escape lawful custody

Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose

Discharge firearm with intent

The 38-year-old faces additional charges:

Assault with intent to resist arrest

Unsafe storage of firearm

Police said no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

In a Tuesday morning update, police announced that they had seized 30 weapons and thousands of rounds of ammunition in relation to the investigation.

Officers say they conducted two public safety warrants and one criminal code warrant at two different homes on Misty Crescent and seized:

11 handguns

17 long guns

Thousands of rounds of ammunition

One crossbow

Two inert grenades

Further weapons-related charges are pending.