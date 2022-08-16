Police arrest two in connection to 'grandparents scam'

Guelph police have arrested two Guelph residents in connection to the “grandparents scam" which saw seniors defrauded of nearly $40,000, according to police.

Guelph police arrested a 20-year-old Guelph man and 16-year-old Guelph girl. Each face charges of fraud over $5,000.

Police said in one case, an 80-year-old Guelph woman received a call from someone claiming to be her grandson. The caller claimed he had been arrested and caught with a large amount of marijuana and needed $10,000 for bail. Arrangements were made for a supposed law enforcement representative to attend the victim’s residence to collect the cash later that day.

Police said in the second case, an elderly couple received a call indicating their son had been arrested and required money for bail. That couple was visited three times by a female suspect and handed over $26,000 in total before realizing they were victims of fraud.

Earlier this month, Guelph police arrested a 20-year-old and a 16-year-old from Guelph after receiving 14 reports of the grandparents scam in a single day.

The Guelph Police Service reminds residents to be cautious when dealing with people on the telephone, even if you believe you know who you are talking to.

Police offered the following tips: