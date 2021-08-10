KITCHENER -- Three men were arrested in Kitchener over the weekend for drug-related offences.

Officers were called to the area of King Street East and Riverbank Drive around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 7. In a news release, officials said they seized half a pound of suspected crystal methamphetamine and cash through the investigation.

A 28-year-old Simcoe County man, a 28-year-old Grey County man, and a 36-year-old Grey County man are all facing drug-related charges.