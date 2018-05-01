

CTV Kitchener





Guelph police have charged a Kitchener man in connection to a car theft last month.

Police say they were called to a South-end department store on April 19 for a report of two stolen vehicles.

They say two suspects allegedly entered the store and went into an “Employees Only” area, stealing two sets of keys.

The suspects then took off in the two vehicles.

Police were able to identify one of the two suspects, and on Saturday Waterloo Regional Police arrested the suspect and charged him with being the occupant of a stolen vehicle after he fled from police and crashed into a house.

On Monday Guelph police arrested the second suspect after locating him in Waterloo Region.

Police have charged 23-year-old Kane Underhill of Kitchener with two counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

He is set to appear in court June 15.