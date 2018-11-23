Featured
Police arrest suspect at in-progress break-in at LCBO
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, November 23, 2018 10:51AM EST
An 18-year-old male was arrested during an in-progress break-in.
Waterloo Regional Police said its members responded to the incident at the LCBO on King Street West in Kitchener.
According to police, a male had entered the store by forced entry and stolen four bottles of liquor.
The suspect was located and arrested.
An 18-year-old male from the Ottawa area was charged with break, enter and commit and failing to comply with recognizance.
Police did not say when he would appear in court.