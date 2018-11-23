

CTV Kitchener





An 18-year-old male was arrested during an in-progress break-in.

Waterloo Regional Police said its members responded to the incident at the LCBO on King Street West in Kitchener.

According to police, a male had entered the store by forced entry and stolen four bottles of liquor.

The suspect was located and arrested.

An 18-year-old male from the Ottawa area was charged with break, enter and commit and failing to comply with recognizance.

Police did not say when he would appear in court.