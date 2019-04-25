

CTV Kitchener





Police have arrested two people wanted in connection to a shooting in downtown Brantford.

Chad Wray-McCombs, 29, and Lori Ruth Ann Statts, 25, were being sought in connection to the incident.

Statts was arrested at about 1 a.m. on Thursday.

She's been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, careless use of a firearm and discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life. She's been held in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

Wray-McCombs was arrested after an incident with the Toronto Police Service. He had been holed up inside a residence, but police were able to negotiate with him for a peaceful surrender.

Police said earlier on Thursday that Wray-McCombs should be "considered armed and dangerous," and were advising the public not to approach him if seen.

Toronto police will conduct their own investigation before the accused appears before a Brantford court.

The shooting happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning in the area of Dalhousie and King Streets.

When police arrived, they received another call about a man elsewhere who had suffered a gunshot wound. The man, 23, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police in Brantford say they’re concerned with the number of shootings in their city recently, creating a task force to try to stem gun violence.

"The behaviour and utter disregard for community safety demonstrated by the persons responsible for gun violence within Brantford will not be tolerated," Insp. Scott Williams is quoted as saying in a press release.

Since January of this year, there have been eight shootings in the city. One of these was fatal.

They say the people involved in these cases are believed to be involved in criminal and high-risk lifestyles.

According to police, a total of 16 gun-related incidents have involved Brantford individuals. Chieff Geoff Nelson notes that the violence they're experiencing is not a Toronto or Ottawa issue but an Ontario issue.