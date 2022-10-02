Police arrest man with BB gun in Waterloo

Waterloo regional police have arrested a 23-year-old man after responding to reports of a man with a gun in Waterloo.

On Sunday at around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to multiple reports of a man seen with a gun in the area of High Street and Holly Street.

Police located the man and made an arrest. Through investigation, officers determined that the firearm was a BB gun.

The man was charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The investigation is ongoing.