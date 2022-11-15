Police arrest man who barricaded himself inside Milverton, Ont. home

Perth County OPP have arrested a 31-year-old man who barricaded himself inside a Milverton home Tuesday.

The incident drew a heavy police presence, including tactical teams, crisis negotiators and the canine unit to the small community 45 minutes northwest of Kitchener.

Police said officers first responded to the home on Pacific Avenue around 10:07 a.m. for a disturbance that they described as a family dispute.

The man involved then barricaded himself inside the home, and additional units were called in.

After around five hours of negotiations, around 3:45 p.m., the man was seen being dragged out and put in a police car.

Police said no one was injured in the incident, and charges are pending.

Police officers in tactical gear seen in Milverton on Nov. 15. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News Kitchener)

A mobile support unit has been set up at the fire station. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News Kitchener)

This is a developing story and will be updated.