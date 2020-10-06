KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police have arrested a man in connection to three indecent acts that occurred in the area of Green Valley Drive in Kitchener last month.

Police responded to a report of man exposing himself on a path near a townhouse complex on Sept. 22 around 7:15 p.m. Then on Sept. 24 around 1:20 p.m., officers were called after a man on a bike exposed himself to a woman on a trail in the area of Pinnacle Drive. The third incident occurred on Sept. 25 around 1:15 p.m., when police say a man exposed himself while biking on a pathway near Old Carriage Drive.

A 31-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with three counts of indecent act.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.