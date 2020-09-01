KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they've arrested a man who allegedly stole from a telecommunications earlier this year.

Police say two men entered the store on The Boardwalk in Kitchener on May 16. There were reports at the time that one man was carrying a gun, but police say after further investigation they determined it was an imitation firearm.

On Sept. 1, a 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to the robbery.

He's facing multiple charges, including robbery, forcible confinement and possession of a weapon.

He's been held for a bail hearing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.