Advertisement
Police arrest man in connection to alleged theft in May
Regional Police are investigating a robbery at the Bell store on The Boardwalk in Kitchener. (Scott Clarke - CTV Kitchener) (May 17, 2020)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they've arrested a man who allegedly stole from a telecommunications earlier this year.
Police say two men entered the store on The Boardwalk in Kitchener on May 16. There were reports at the time that one man was carrying a gun, but police say after further investigation they determined it was an imitation firearm.
On Sept. 1, a 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to the robbery.
He's facing multiple charges, including robbery, forcible confinement and possession of a weapon.
He's been held for a bail hearing, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.