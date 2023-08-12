Police arrest man following break-in and assault in Kitchener neighbourhood

Wilderness Drive in Kitchener is quiet Saturday following a disturbing incident that happened shortly after midnight.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service have arrested a 26-year-old Kitchener man in connection to a break and enter at a home in the area of Wilderness Drive and Watercress Court.

"We have been able to determine that an unknown male to the residence had knocked on the door and tried to get the residents' attention," said Const. Andre Johnson with WRPS. "When they were denied entry into the home, that male then forced himself into the residence and assaulted two of the homeowners."

A 56-year-old woman and 33-year-old man suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital. Police say the suspect fled the area.

"That male then left that area and fled, approached another home, and was able to gain entry into that home where they fell asleep,” said Johnson. “Another homeowner observed police in the area and observed this male sleeping in the residence."

The accused has been charged with:

Break and Enter - Commit Indictable Offence (two counts)

Aggravated Assault (two counts)

Utter Threats to Cause Death

Assault Cause Bodily Harm

Being Unlawfully at Large

Possession of Stolen Property under $5,000

"Given the nature of the injuries to at least one of the victims, we are continuing to investigate and we are in consultation with the Crown Attorney to determine whether or not charges will be upgraded," said Johnson.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.