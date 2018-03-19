Featured
Police arrest man at gunpoint during St. Patrick's Day event
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, March 19, 2018 4:02PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 19, 2018 4:15PM EDT
Waterloo Regional police arrested a man Saturday after observing a disturbance during a St. Patrick’s Day event in Waterloo.
Police were called to an address on University Avenue West for reports of a robbery when they became aware of a disturbance between multiple people nearby.
Officers intervened and located a man holding a knife attempting to harm people gathered for a St. Patrick’s Day event.
Police arrested the man at gunpoint before anyone was injured.
The 19-year-old Markham man has been charged with possession of a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and assault with a weapon.