Waterloo Regional police arrested a man Saturday after observing a disturbance during a St. Patrick’s Day event in Waterloo.

Police were called to an address on University Avenue West for reports of a robbery when they became aware of a disturbance between multiple people nearby.

Officers intervened and located a man holding a knife attempting to harm people gathered for a St. Patrick’s Day event.

Police arrested the man at gunpoint before anyone was injured.

The 19-year-old Markham man has been charged with possession of a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and assault with a weapon.