KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a 34-year-old Cambridge man in connection to a report of a suspicious person on Jan. 12.

Residents reported seeing a person jumping fences and entering backyards in the area of Wallace Drive and Cowan Boulevard in Cambridge. Patrol officers, with help from the canine unit, found the man hiding in a backyard of a house on Wallace Drive.

The man was arrested on the strength of a warrant and was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.