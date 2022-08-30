Police arrest Kitchener man after weapons call
Waterloo regional police have arrested a 30-year-old Kitchener man after receiving a report of a person with a weapon.
On Aug. 30, at approximately 8 a.m., police responded to a report of a man seen with a firearm in the area of King Street West and Queen Street North in Kitchener.
Police located and arrested the male who had a pellet gun.
The man has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.
NASA aims for Saturday launch of new rocket on Artemis I mission
NASA will try again Saturday to launch its new rocket on a test flight, after engine trouble halted the first Artemis I mission countdown this week. The 98-metre rocket -- the most powerful ever built by NASA -- remains on its pad at Kennedy Space Center with an empty crew capsule on top.
Proposed alcohol guidelines recommend no more than 2 drinks per week
Newly proposed guidelines for alcohol for alcohol consumption says Canadians should stick to a maximum of two drinks per week in order to reduce their risk of negative health consequences.
Sask. RCMP investigating after boy allegedly suffers seizure during Bible camp exorcism
RCMP are investigating after a boy allegedly suffered an apparent seizure during an exorcism ritual at a Saskatchewan Bible camp.
PM Trudeau to shuffle cabinet on Wednesday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will shuffle his cabinet at Rideau Hall on Wednesday morning, in what CTV News has learned will be a small reworking of the Liberals' front bench.
Ukrainian family wishes they were warned about B.C.'s pricey rental market
Ukrainians who have escaped their war-torn country are arriving in British Columbia to find themselves thrust into the province's ultra-competitive rental market with little help finding a home.
RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta
The RCMP says it is investigating the verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland that occurred in Alberta on Aug. 26, saying it 'takes threats against public officials seriously.' After the footage emerged over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.
Where does the Liberal promise to address harmful online content stand?
With considerable attention on an increase in hate and harassment online, questions are being raised over where the federal government's promises stand, related to addressing harmful content. After receiving heaps of feedback, and going back to the drawing board, sources close to the file tell CTVNews.ca that the government is still contemplating how to approach the complex 'online safety' legislation.
Last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91
Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War without bloodshed but failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union, died on Tuesday at the age of 91, Russian news agencies cited hospital officials as saying.
Turning off your phone's Wi-Fi doesn't actually turn off the Wi-Fi. Here's why
If you think you've turned off your phone's Wi-Fi, your phone may still be using Wi-Fi services in the background. CTVNews.ca explains how to properly turn off your phone's Wi-Fi.
London
'Give us our building back': Tenants of community housing building say they've been ignored for too long
It was a meeting the tenants at 632 Hale Street say they have been demanding for years. They were anxious to voice their concerns to the leadership of London and Middlesex Community Housing regarding how they no longer feel safe in their homes.
Movati to close both London, Ont. locations on Wednesday
Londoners who work out at Movati Athletic will have to look for a new gym as the company announced it will be closing both of its London locations effective Wednesday, citing COVID-19 repercussions and real estate woes.
Redirecting millions to fight poverty delayed by council’s 'lame duck' status
Hard hit by the pandemic, local agencies that combat poverty may be in line for some pandemic relief funding — but not until after this fall’s municipal election.
Windsor
Hidden homelessness in Windsor: Why a 66-year-old woman has to live out of her car
At 66-years-old, Windsorite Lynda Robinson never expected to spend her retirement living out of her car. After her landlord raised her rent, Robinson was evicted for failing to keep up with payments. She says she would only have $100 leftover at the end of the month to spend on groceries.
Video of alleged assault suspects on social media released by Windsor police
Windsor police are looking for help identifying suspects after two alleged assaults that were posted to social media.
University of Windsor Lancers take meaningful trip to B.C.
The Windsor Lancers men’s hockey team is taking the pre-season out of province this year, engaging in humanitarian work in B.C. The team is in the Nicola Valley helping out First Nations communities hit hard by fires and flooding last year.
Barrie
Deadly Barrie, Ont. crash investigation will take time: police
Police continue to search for answers after six young lives were cut short in the early morning hours Saturday in Barrie, Ont.
Lost kayakers rescued from Springwater swamp
Rescue teams came to the aid of two young kayakers who became lost in the Minesing swamp in Springwater Township.
Former Barrie, Ont. woman's conviction for HIV non-disclosure overturned
A former Barrie, Ont. woman has won her case in the Ontario Court of Appeal after she made international headlines nearly a decade ago for not telling her sexual partner she was HIV positive.
Northern Ontario
High tech hard hat being developed in Sudbury could make mining safer
Underground mining could soon get a bit safer thanks to a research project underway in Greater Sudbury.
First-time mom delivers baby in pickup truck on side of the road
A Sudbury area family is celebrating the arrival of a baby boy after his dramatic entrance on the way to the hospital early Tuesday morning.
'I’m at a loss for words': Family, friends visit scene of fatal Barrie crash
Police in Barrie, Ont., continue to investigate a crash that left six young people dead over the weekend. The force says the probe into the 'tragic event' will take time to complete.
Ottawa
Ottawa Pakistani community collecting supplies for flood-ravaged homeland
Unprecedented monsoon rains have ravaged Pakistan, leaving large swaths of the south-Asian nation underwater. More than 1,000 people are dead, millions more have been displaced and aid is urgently needed.
Back to school and back to 'normal' for Ottawa's French public and catholic students
Tens of thousands of students in Ottawa’s French public and French catholic school boards returned to the classroom Tuesday for the first day of a new school year. After years of COVID-19 restrictions, there is hope that this year will be different and won’t include online learning interruptions.
Ottawa's top doctor stops short of recommending masks in schools
Ottawa's medical officer of health is stopping short of recommending everyone wear a mask in Ottawa schools as students return to class. However, Dr. Vera Etches said masks are "another layer of protection" for children, teachers and families during the school year.
Toronto
Several people still 'severely ill' after mass poisoning at Markham, Ont. restaurant
Several people are still severely ill and being treated in intensive care after a mass poisoning at a Markham, Ont. restaurant this weekend, officials say.
Ontario woman shocked lost $20K engagement ring diamond not covered by insurance
An Ontario woman was shocked to learn her insurance policy wouldn't cover the cost of replacing a lost diamond in her engagement ring.
Montreal
Bulletproof vests, heightened security as Quebec party leaders campaign across province
Party leaders in Quebec are being surrounded by heightened security as they spread out across the province. 'We can't hide the fact that there's been a change in the political climate in Quebec,' said Parti Québécois (PQ) Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon. 'I was given a bulletproof vest, for example.'
Quebec election: Legault forced to defend COVID-19 rules in conservative riding
Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault found himself on the defensive Tuesday, forced to justify his government's strict COVID-19 rules during a visit to a riding contested by the upstart Conservative Party of Quebec.
PQ leader accuses author of Montreal Gazette cartoon of 'Quebec bashing'
A cartoon in the Montreal Gazette on Tuesday has drawn the ire of the Parti Quebecois (PQ) and others who call it a clear example of 'Quebec bashing' and a stain on the legacy of Rene Levesque.
Atlantic
Mountie who investigated N.S. mass shooter linked to murder case under federal review
An RCMP officer who investigated the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooter has been linked to the alleged mishandling of a 2017 murder case that is under federal review.
Man charged in connection with sexual assaults and harassment on Bedford, N.S. trails
An 18-year-old man is facing more than a dozen charges in connection with a series of sexual assaults and harassment incidents over the last month at a number of locations in the same area of Bedford, N.S.
N.B. RCMP take over search for missing teen who fell off fishing boat
The RCMP has taken over the search for a missing teenage boater off the coast of Pointe-Sapin, N.B.
Winnipeg
'She was happy. She was feisty': Manitoba's oldest resident passes away at 111 years old
A Manitoba woman, the province’s oldest living resident, is being remembered by her family as a funny, sharp woman with a passion for learning.
Backlog processing study permits impacting international students destined for Manitoba
A federal backlog processing international study permits is impacting post-secondary students destined for Manitoba.
Calgary
'You aren't driving alone': Victim of road rage shares message for drivers
An Edmonton man who was heading to see relatives in Calgary last weekend says he and the rest of his family are lucky to be alive following a run-in with an angry driver.
Canada's housing market cooling, but maybe not so much in Calgary
Recent data says Canada's housing market is cooling from a peak earlier this year with declines expected through the rest of the year, but some experts say Calgary will be shielded from extreme price decreases.
Fatal stabbing in Inglewood condo building hallway deemed random: police
Homicide unit investigators have identified the victim and his accused killer in connection with Saturday's afternoon stabbing in an Inglewood condominium building.
Edmonton
'Save it, save it, save it': Wish list growing as Alberta projects $13.2B surplus
Alberta's surplus is likely to be $13.2 billion in 2022-23 resulting in lower taxes, debt reduction and $3 billion in savings, premier Jason Kenney revealed in a surprise announcement Tuesday afternoon.
Whistle Stop owner is not anti-mask or a COVID-19 denier, lawyer argues on day 1 of trial
The owner of a small town Alberta café that became a centrepiece for defiance against COVID-19 public health measures appeared in a Red Deer courtroom Tuesday.
1 hurt after hazardous materials spill northwest of Edmonton
Emergency crews were called to a commercial job site in the area of 157 Avenue and 89 Street in Clairmont, Alta. for a hazardous materials spill Tuesday afternoon.
Vancouver
'It's never, ever too late': Vancouver man returns to school at 48 years old
A Vancouver man is proving it's never too late to pursue your dreams.
Pedestrian hit by Tesla on downtown Vancouver sidewalk
One person was seriously injured after being hit by a Tesla in downtown Vancouver, according to police.