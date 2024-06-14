KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police arrest Kitchener man after hate-motivated assault

    WRPS headquarters on May 07, 2024. (CTV News/Dan Lauckner) WRPS headquarters on May 07, 2024. (CTV News/Dan Lauckner)
    Share

    Waterloo Regional Police Services (WRPS) have arrested a man following a hate-motivated assault in Kitchener.

    According to police, on June 8, officers responded to a report of a hate-motivated assault in the area of Forest Walk Street and Bleams Road.

    Police say the victim and the accused got into a verbal dispute, resulting in the victim being attacked. Both individuals are known to each other, according to police.

    The victim received minor non-life threatening injuries.

    On Wednesday, police located and arrested a 33-year-old man and charged him with assault causing bodily harm.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News