Police arrest Kitchener man after hate-motivated assault
Waterloo Regional Police Services (WRPS) have arrested a man following a hate-motivated assault in Kitchener.
According to police, on June 8, officers responded to a report of a hate-motivated assault in the area of Forest Walk Street and Bleams Road.
Police say the victim and the accused got into a verbal dispute, resulting in the victim being attacked. Both individuals are known to each other, according to police.
The victim received minor non-life threatening injuries.
On Wednesday, police located and arrested a 33-year-old man and charged him with assault causing bodily harm.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Dozens of tornado warnings over for Ontario, Quebec; damage inspection begins
The risk of tornado in Ontario and Quebec that prompted dozens of advisories Thursday morning and overnight appears to have passed.
Panthers hold on to beat Oilers 4-3 and take 3-0 lead in Stanley Cup Final
Connor McDavid's dream of hoisting a Stanley Cup this spring is turning into a nightmare. Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves as the Florida Panthers held on to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Thursday and take a 3-0 chokehold in the best-of-seven title series.
Trudeau contemplated stepping down while 'undefeated,' but is now all in
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau contemplated stepping down while 'undefeated' last year, but ultimately decided that he 'can't' walk away at a time when he thinks the stakes are higher than ever.
Manitoban 'in awe' after witnessing tornado touch down beside him
A low pressure system tracking in from Saskatchewan Wednesday night triggered a spurt of tornado warnings across southwestern Manitoba.
Ontario man can't collect lottery prize after he forgets where he bought ticket
An Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket was thrilled to find out he won, but collecting his winnings turned out to be a challenge.
Dog owner speaks out after court rules dogs euthanized in fatal senior death
An emotional Denis Bagaric spoke to CTV News outside of court on Thursday after a judge ruled his two remaining dogs would be killed, after a two year court battle on their fate, for the role they played in the death of a Calgary senior in June 2022.
'Pure luck': Alberta man makes 'Price is Right' history with Showcase bid
A Grande Prairie man guessed his way into The Price Is Right history with his showcase bid that was very nearly on the dot.
A crocodile was terrorizing this Australian town. So residents cooked and ate it
A remote Australian community has taken revenge on a massive saltwater crocodile by eating the 3.6-metre (11.8-foot) beast blamed for devouring pets and chasing children.
Suffering dog with mouth duct-taped in 'homemade muzzle' surrendered to B.C. SPCA
The B.C. SPCA is caring for a young dog who was surrendered last week with her tail severely injured and her mouth duct-taped shut in a "homemade muzzle."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Fatal collision involving motorcycle in Oxford County
Oxford OPP attended the scene of a fatal collision in Zorra Township Thursday.
-
Oxford Pride supporters decry rainbow boardwalk damage as act of hate
Pride month in Oxford County has been marred once again by what some are calling an act of hatred.
-
Details of tentative agreement for CBSA workers revealed
Details of a tentative agreement for over 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) workers have been released.
Windsor
-
Details of tentative agreement for CBSA workers revealed
Details of a tentative agreement for over 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) workers have been released.
-
'It's a scam': Windsor's parking enforcement warns of parking ticket text message scam
The City of Windsor is warning residents about a text message scam that tells people to pay their overdue parking tickets.
-
Windsor-Essex being touted as golf destination for group bookings
Windsor-Essex boasts 27 golf courses and during the pandemic and ever since, they’ve exploded in popularity. Now, people from across the province are starting to take notice.
Barrie
-
WEATHER ALERT
WEATHER ALERT Tornado watch lifted while storm knocks out power for thousands
Environment Canada has lifted a tornado watch for parts of Simcoe County, Muskoka and Dufferin County.
-
Connor McDavid's public school teachers reflect on his early focus & skill amid NHL playoffs
At Clearmeadow Public School, McDavid's former teachers fondly remember him as a standout student, even at a young age.
-
Barrie man, 39, killed in motorcycle crash
Emergency crews attended the scene of the deadly crash involving a motorcycle on Ferndale Drive North shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. suspect charged with murder, attempted murder in shooting of police officer
A northern Ontario suspect who was the subject of an intense manhunt has been charged with one count each of murder and attempted murder.
-
Ontario man can't collect lottery prize after he forgets where he bought ticket
An Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket was thrilled to find out he won, but collecting his winnings turned out to be a challenge.
-
Two separate Sudbury dog attacks spark fear there will be more
Two dog owners are sharing their stories about recent terrifying and traumatizing dog attacks in the Donovan neighbourhood of Greater Sudbury.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 14-16
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this weekend.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING O-Train Line 1 to partially shut down for maintenance in mid-July
The Confederation Line LRT will partially shut down this summer for planned maintenance. The work is not scheduled to start until after Bluesfest.
-
CTV News Ottawa's Graham Richardson announces decision to step away from the anchor desk
Graham Richardson, Chief News Anchor of CTV News at Six, announced during Thursday's newscast that he is stepping away from the anchor desk to pursue new opportunities outside of media.
Toronto
-
City of Toronto exposed Tridel's banking information, city officials say
The City of Toronto exposed developer Tridel's banking information to the public, city officials have confirmed.
-
Man in hospital after overnight shooting call in east end
Man in hospital after overnight shooting call in east end
-
Panthers hold on to beat Oilers 4-3 and take 3-0 lead in Stanley Cup Final
Connor McDavid's dream of hoisting a Stanley Cup this spring is turning into a nightmare. Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves as the Florida Panthers held on to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Thursday and take a 3-0 chokehold in the best-of-seven title series.
Montreal
-
Man runs over wife, 80, twice in Montreal hospital parking lot
An 80-year-old woman is recovering after she was run over twice by the car being driven by her husband in a Montreal hospital parking lot.
-
SUV set on fire in Montreal's east end
Montreal police are investigating after a parked vehicle was set on fire in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough.
-
Quebec reaches tentative deal with family doctors
An agreement has finally been reached between Quebec and family doctors on the primary care access window, the Guichet d'acces a la premiere ligne (GAP).
Atlantic
-
Dartmouth man charged with first-degree murder in connection with North Preston shooting: N.S. RCMP
A 26-year-old Dartmouth, N.S., man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting in North Preston, N.S.
-
Halifax bridge closure last weekend created travel chaos, hefty traffic numbers on the Macdonald
For those travelling across the Macdonald Bridge last weekend, it will come as no surprise, the reported number of vehicles making the trip between Halifax and Dartmouth was sky high.
-
Weather front approaches the Maritimes with rain and showers Friday into Saturday
Hit-and-miss rain totals were reported across the Maritimes on Wednesday, the result of the scattered coverage of showers and thunderstorms.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoban 'in awe' after witnessing tornado touch down beside him
A low pressure system tracking in from Saskatchewan Wednesday night triggered a spurt of tornado warnings across southwestern Manitoba.
-
RCMP won't be able to talk to bus driver in deadly Carberry crash
As the first anniversary of the Carberry crash approaches, Manitoba RCMP provided an update on the investigation and how the first responders are doing a year later.
-
'Too much warming': Polar bears in Hudson Bay could go extinct by 2030s if global temperatures continue to increase
If certain goals that are in the Paris Climate Accord aren't met, the existence of polar bears in the Hudson Bay may come to an end.
Calgary
-
Work resumes on broken feeder main; water restrictions remain in place
Work to repair Calgary's broken water feeder main has resumed after two workers were injured on Wednesday night.
-
Fueling Brains Academy says handbook clause raising parent's ire was 'improperly included'
A Calgary father voiced his concern about a waiver he was asked to sign by Fueling Brains Academy, the company at the centre of last year's massive E.coli outbreak that spread to daycares around the city.
-
Panthers hold on to beat Oilers 4-3 and take 3-0 lead in Stanley Cup Final
Connor McDavid's dream of hoisting a Stanley Cup this spring is turning into a nightmare. Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves as the Florida Panthers held on to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Thursday and take a 3-0 chokehold in the best-of-seven title series.
Edmonton
-
Panthers hold on to beat Oilers 4-3 and take 3-0 lead in Stanley Cup Final
Connor McDavid's dream of hoisting a Stanley Cup this spring is turning into a nightmare. Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves as the Florida Panthers held on to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Thursday and take a 3-0 chokehold in the best-of-seven title series.
-
Drivers asked to avoid part of Anthony Henday Drive after fatal crash
Edmonton police asked drivers to avoid a portion of Anthony Henday Drive late Thursday night after a fatal two-vehicle crash.
-
Bobrovsky, missed chances biggest factors in Oilers' Game 3 loss to Panthers
You could say the Edmonton Oilers' Game 3 loss to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final came from multiple cuts. The deepest cut of all, though, came from goaltending, specifically the play of Sergei Bobrovsky.
Vancouver
-
1 in 3 Vancouver teachers considering quitting: unions
Unions for teachers and other workers within the Vancouver school system are sounding the alarm about low morale.
-
BC Lions approaching sellout for home opener with 50 Cent as Concert Kickoff performer
The BC Lions will have one of the largest regular season crowds in decades when they host the Calgary Stampeders in their home opener at BC Place on Saturday.
-
Bear trapped in B.C. garage attempted to claw its way out, RCMP say
An intruder caused quite a bit of damage to a garage in Port Coquitlam Thursday morning, according to local Mounties.