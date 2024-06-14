Police arrest Kitchener man after hate-motivated assault

Waterloo Regional Police Services (WRPS) have arrested a man following a hate-motivated assault in Kitchener.

According to police, on June 8, officers responded to a report of a hate-motivated assault in the area of Forest Walk Street and Bleams Road.

Police say the victim and the accused got into a verbal dispute, resulting in the victim being attacked. Both individuals are known to each other, according to police.

The victim received minor non-life threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, police located and arrested a 33-year-old man and charged him with assault causing bodily harm.