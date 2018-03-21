

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say two young men have been arrested after breaking into a residence on Homewood Avenue in Kitchener March 8.

Several items had been stolen while the homeowners were sleeping including credit cards used shortly after at a nearby convenience store.

The men have been charged with several offences including break and enter, motor vehicle theft, and use of a stolen credit card.

Police are thanking the public for their help in identifying the suspects.