Police arrest break and enter suspects
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, March 21, 2018 10:50AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police say two young men have been arrested after breaking into a residence on Homewood Avenue in Kitchener March 8.
Several items had been stolen while the homeowners were sleeping including credit cards used shortly after at a nearby convenience store.
The men have been charged with several offences including break and enter, motor vehicle theft, and use of a stolen credit card.
Police are thanking the public for their help in identifying the suspects.