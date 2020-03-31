KITCHENER -- Three people are facing charges after they allegedly fled police in a stolen vehicle.

Police say they arrested the suspects, all males from Kitchener, in connection to the stolen vehicle on Monday afternoon.

During the arrest, though, police say the suspect vehicle made intentional contact with multiple cruisers before taking off.

The stolen vehicle was found a short distance away and, with the help of the K9 unit, police were able to arrest the three suspects.

The accused are aged 20, 21 and 23. Police say a fourth male is outstanding.

At the scene, officials say they recovered prescription narcotics and a replica firearm.

Police believe these are connected to an armed robbery that happened on March 24 on Huron Road in Kitchener.

The three males have been charged with robbery with a firearm, attempt robbery with a firearm, possession over $5,000, possession for the purpose of trafficking and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

They were held for a show cause hearing and have not been publicly named.

Police say they expect additional charges to be laid, as well.

None of the allegations against them have been proven in court.