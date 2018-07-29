Featured
Police arrest 2 youth; 1 adult in connection to assault involving weapon
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, July 29, 2018 6:45PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police Services were called to Lillian Drive in Waterloo shortly after 12 a.m. Sunday regarding an assault involving a weapon.
Police say they have arrested two youth and one adult in connection to the incident.
The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact police.