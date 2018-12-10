Police are currently looking for a 53 years-old Brantford man.

Officials say Scott Bell was last seen in the area of Dalhousie Street and Queen Street on December 3 and are concerned for his well-being.

Bell is described as a white male, 6-feet tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, tan pants and black shoes.

Bell is known as a frequent to the downtown area and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.