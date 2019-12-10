Police are looking for this man caught on camera taking someone's package
A man seen just before snatching a package off of someone's porch. (@OPP_WR / Twitter)
KITCHENER -- Provincial police are looking for a porch pirate who allegedly stole a package from someone's house.
It happened at an address in Ingersoll on Monday.
The video, which is taken from the homeowner's front porch, shows a man approaching the door with his hands in his pockets.
He looks around, grabs the package and runs back to a car that's parked in the driveway.
He then drives off.
The suspect is described as a man in his 20s who's about six feet tall.
He has a slim build, was clean-shaven and has brown hair.
He was wearing a black and grey Reebok sweater, dark pants and white shoes, and was driving a white Chevrolet Cruze.
Police did not say what was in the package that was stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.