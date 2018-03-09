

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are searching for a missing senior who they believe has dementia and is lost.

78-year-old Raul Selberg was last seen in the area of 147 Columbia Street West in Waterloo between 3 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.

He was driving what police describe as a “greenish-grey” Toyota Camry with a dent in the rear driver’s side

Police say Selberg is about 5’10’’ tall, with a medium build, and short grey hair.

He was wearing glasses, a navy blue winter jacket, beige pants, and black sneakers.

Police are asking anyone who sees him to phone 911.