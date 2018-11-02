Featured
Police administer Narcan after man found without vital signs
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, November 2, 2018 7:17AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police say Narcan was administered by officers in Kitchener Thursday.
Police say they found a 22-year-old man without vital signs present due to drug use, near King Street East and Scott Street around 5:30 a.m.
Officers conducted CPR and administered Narcan, a life-saving medicine used in opioid overdoses.
They say the man was revived and was taken to local hospital.
He has since been released.