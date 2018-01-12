

CTV Kitchener





A driver hit a pole in a Waterloo parking lot – and then a passenger who had got out to try and guide the vehicle.

Waterloo Regional Police say it happened Wednesday at a gas station and car wash at King Street and Northfield Drive.

According to police, the vehicle was on its way into the car wash when it jumped the tire guide and hit a utility pole.

The driver then tried to back out of the car wash lane, with the passenger outside the vehicle directing the driver. Police say the passenger was hit by the vehicle and fell to the ground. He was taken to hospital for assessment.