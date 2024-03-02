Polar Plunge in Waterloo Region sees nearly $50K raised for Special Olympics
The day might have been mild, but the water for this year’s Polar Plunge was especially cold.
Over 150 “jumpers” turned out to Waterloo Regional Police Headquarters for the annual event on Saturday to support Special Olympics Ontario.
Early in the afternoon, fundraising totals were at $49,000, but expected to reach $50,000 by the end of the day.
“I think I’m going up first,” said WRPS Chief of Police Mark Crowell. “I learned to get it out of the way, so I can watch as everyone jumps in afterwards.
“It is cold water, despite the mild environment.”
Those who didn’t want to take the plunge were welcome to purchase a rubber chicken and throw it in as well, while Special Olympic athletes went around to collect individual donations.
They could also purchase bags of ice to drop the temperature of the water.
In May, Waterloo Region will be hosting the Special Olympics Spring Games.
“This is one of the key events leading up to that,” said Crowell.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Reception for Trudeau, Italian PM cancelled after pro-Palestinian demonstrators blocked entrances
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni in Toronto on Saturday, where the pair said they agreed to establish the Canada-Italy Roadmap for Enhanced Cooperation.
LGBTQ students look ahead after Alberta town bans Pride flags, rainbow crosswalks
Haylin Lussier went home and screamed after the student's town voted for a bylaw banning Pride flags and rainbow crosswalks from municipal property.
Here’s why North Americans drive on the right and the U.K. drives on the left
Seventy per cent of the world drives on the right while 30 per cent of it drives on the left. The question is: how come?
Covered Bridge Potato Chips Factory in Waterville, N.B., destroyed by fire
Firefighters from several departments rushed to battle a fire at the Covered Bridge Chips Factory in Waterville, N.B.
Last surviving member of the first team to conquer Mount Everest says it is crowded and dirty now
The only surviving member of the mountaineering expedition that first conquered Mount Everest said Saturday that the world's highest peak is too crowded and dirty, and the mountain is a god that needs to be respected.
Alleged owner of two dogs that attacked woman at bus stop in Toronto arrested, dogs missing: police
Toronto police have arrested the alleged owner of the two dogs that attacked a woman at a bus stop in Rexdale last month, leaving her with life-altering injuries.
A 12-year-old Texas girl missing for more than a week has been found, police say
E’minie Hughes, the 12-year-old girl who was missing from the Houston area, has been found unharmed, police said in a post on X.
Trump wins caucuses in Missouri, Idaho and sweeps Michigan GOP convention
Former U.S. president Donald Trump continued his march toward the GOP nomination on Saturday, winning the Missouri caucuses and sweeping the delegate haul at a party convention in Michigan.
'It just can't be that easy': Man speaks out after linking brother's suicide to alleged sodium nitrite salesman Kenneth Law
The brother of an American man who died after consuming a product linked to accused suicide salesman Kenneth Law says he hopes more countries will follow the lead of Canadian legislators in considering stricter laws meant to protect vulnerable internet users.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.