Plumbers remind residents to protect pipes from frigid temperatures

As temperatures continue to drop, plumbers are urging residents to take measures to prevent pipes from freezing and bursting.

Bryce Bartlett, the owner of Bartlett Plumbing, said this month has been extremely busy, with calls pouring in to fix burst pipes.

“These past two weeks have just been absolutely nuts,” Bartlett said. “We’ve had customers where it’s almost like Niagara Falls coming through their house.”

He said frigid temperatures and improper pipe insulation can cause pipes to freeze and burst. Often, residents don’t know their pipes are frozen until temperatures warm up and ice starts to thaw.

“When we start getting temperatures like we do today where it’s not as cold, things start to warm up and then all of a sudden you have water spraying in your basement.”

Bartlett said homeowners can prevent frozen pipes from bursting by taking preventative measures, such as leaving taps on with a steady drip or pencil sized stream.

“That will actually prevent the ice from building up in the pipes.”

Bartlett also suggests leaving kitchen cabinets open. Most kitchens that have pipes freeze, back up onto outside walls. He said keeping kitchen cabinets open will help heat the pipes.

Another measure to gradually warm up a frozen pipe is by placing a lamp or space heater next to it, but Bartlett recommends avoiding propane to thaw the pipe as it could cause the ice to pop, resulting in it bursting.

The deep freeze isn’t just a problem for pipes.

Woodhouse Group, a restoration company, said people also need to be careful about ice build up on roofs.

“When the actual ice build up is melting, the water works is way back into the roof membrane system under the shingles and typically you’ll see that water staining on ceilings,” said Jay Boyer with Woodhouse Group.

Both Boyer and Bartlett said the clean up after water damage can be extensive, which is why it’s important to take preventative measures.

“The last thing you want is come home and find out you don’t have water or you have a burst pipe.”