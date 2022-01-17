Plows out to clear streets in southern Ont. snowstorm

Snow plows were out on Monday morning to help clear streets as a snowstorm blanketed southern Ontario.

The City of Guelph reminded drivers to give snow plows space.

"Never pass a snow plow and don't follow too closely," a tweet from the city said.

Snowplows are out on the road. Help us, help them. Never pass a snowplow and don’t follow too closely. Track where the plows are at https://t.co/Xl39R2pQDQ #Guelph #COGWinter #onstorm pic.twitter.com/jaVwq4MJvr — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) January 17, 2022

Guelph has an interactive map for residents who want to track plows in real time.

This map from the City of Kitchener shows priority roads for plows during snowfalls.

The City of Waterloo's website says snow plows in that city will take around six to 24 hours to finish clearing roads after snow stops falling.

Parking bans are in effect on residential roads.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Waterloo Wellington.

Officials with CAA South Central Ontario said they're "experiencing very high call volumes with approximately 500 calls per hour." They warned of increased wait times and are asking members who are home safely right now to wait to call them after the storm passes.

"Our focus is to respond to high priority calls first including those stranded on roads and highways or safety related," an email from CAA SCO said. "For that reason, at home service is not available. Our aim is to get everyone home safe and sound today."

Members can also find service elsewhere and submit for reimbursement.