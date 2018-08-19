Featured
Plowing match competition a century-old tradition
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, August 19, 2018 12:22PM EDT
Engines were optional at this weekend’s plowing match in Cookstown.
Competitors used a variety of plows, from more traditional ones that must be manipulated by hand to modern machines.
The goal was the same for all – long, straight furrows.
“It’s very challenging because they need to plow straight,” says organizer Robert Corbett. “They have to lay up their lands a certain way so the tops are all shown and with the horses, it’s even more challenging because you have [to deal with] the minds of the two horses out in front of you.”
Competitors are trying to secure their spot at the International Plowing Match & Rural Expo that will be held in Chatham-Kent on September 18 to 22.