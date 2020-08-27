KITCHENER -- Court is back in session for some cases, but things look a little bit different than before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

CTV News Kitchener was inside the Kitchener courthouse's largest room -- courtroom 201 -- for a sentencing hearing on Thursday morning.

Lindsay Rye, 20, was sentenced to four years in prison for kidnapping, torturing and prostituting a teenage girl. She pleaded guilty to several charges, including assault and making child pornography, at the end of January.

The courtroom has eight rows of seating in the middle and on both sides of the room. Every third row is blocked off by red tape, and some spaces are marked with a red “X” indicating people can't sit there.

Three rows of Plexiglas separate the judge, clerks and lawyers, and everyone in the open portion of the courtroom is wearing a mask.

The safety measures did provide some comic relief throughout Thursday's hearing.

Once on the bench, the judge asked to remove his mask, since it felt he was "in a jail” where he was sitting.

Defence attorney Hal Mattson accidentally knocked down the Plexiglas barrier in front on him, resulting in laughter from the courtroom.

Rye stood up to apologize in the prisoner's box, which was surrounded by Plexiglas as well. Her lawyer, Mattson, had to repeat her apology because of all of the barriers.

"Well the judge is a little perplexed because he's looking through so many (layers of) Plexiglas before he got to my client,” Mattson said.

“There might have been five of them, so it was almost impossible for him to hear what was happening."

Earlier this month, Kitchener courts started a pilot project using video conferencing for virtual criminal case management.

Case management includes a first appearance or matters scheduled "to be spoken to" or to "set a date," according to the courts. Zoom won't be used for trials, preliminary hearings, guilty pleas or sentencing.

With reporting from CTV News Kitchener's Nicole Lampa