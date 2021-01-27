Advertisement
Plenty of sunshine in the forecast but bundle up, frigid temperatures are on the way
A winter sunset in Kitchener (Twitter: Canadian Snow Enthusiast)
KITCHENER -- Tuesday featured widespread snow, heavy at times, throughout southern Ontario as a Texas Low moved through. While the snowfall totals didn’t compare to the lake-effect snow accumulations that fell in some communities over the weekend, it was enough to slow things down in some of the provinces major cities.
Kitchener-Waterloo recorded between five and 10 cm, while Toronto Pearson International Airport recorded nine cm of snow, Milton 10 cm and St. Catharines 11.7 cm.
The system left a fresh blanket of snow on the ground, and conditions have cleared for most with plenty of sunshine in the forecast.
A breezy northwest wind along with chilly temperatures will continue creating isolated lake-effect flurries for areas south of Lake Huron and at times Georgian Bay.
The chance of lake-effect flurries, for especially snow belt regions, increases Thursday as winds pick up, gusting 30-50 km/h from the northwest. A few flurries could make their way into Waterloo Region late Thursday.
IT'S GOING TO GET COLD!
We will start to feel the impacts of the Polar Vortex this week, as a piece slides south and east, causing overnight lows to dip near -20 for many in southern Ontario.