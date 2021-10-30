'Please come home': Police search for missing 15-year-old in Guelph

Guelph -

Police continue to search for 15-year-old Ashley Reeds who was reported missing Thursday afternoon in Guelph.

Reeds was last seen around 3:30 p.m. at Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute on Paisley Street. Police say the family has not had contact with her and there is concern for her well-being.

"We need to get the word out there," her father, Grant Reeds, said. "We are very concerned for her well-being. Ashely if you're watching this, please come home."

Grant said volunteers met on Monday to canvas different areas of the city, including downtown businesses.

Ashley is described as white, 5’6’’ in height with a heavy build and light brown hair usually worn in a pony tail.

The teen was last seen wearing:

White hoodie

Jeans

Pink running shoes

Navy backpack and beige cloth computer bag

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212.