KITCHENER -- The Grand River Conservation Authority is planning on reopening its parks' playgrounds and its tubing operation at the Elora Gorge Conservation Area.

Officials had cancelled inspections at playgrounds because of the pandemic, but, with the region now in Stage 3 of the province's reopening plan, the inspections have gone ahead.

"Our staff have been completing the required inspections and we're pleased to be able to offer another amenity for visitors in our parks this year," GRCA Manager of Conservation Areas Pam Walther-Mabee is quoted in a news release.

Because the GRCA is operating at a reduced capacity, though, the organization says it is not able to sanitize the equipment.

As for tubing this weekend, the conservation authority requires that people purchase tickets for tubing online before they arrive. There will be no walk-up sales except for park entry.

As always, tubing can be cancelled at any time depending on river conditions.