KITCHENER -- A much anticipated route in west Waterloo can now be accessed by drivers and cyclists.

Platinum Drive, which connects between Columbia and Erb streets, officially opened over the past weekend.

Waterloo city officials hope the roadway will alleviate traffic at the busy Ira Needles and Erb Street roundabout.

The route also features fully separated bike lanes and is the fourth major road to be built in the city in the past 25 years.