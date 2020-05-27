KITCHENER -- As COVID-19 restrictions slowly start to lift across the province, Waterloo Region and its municipalities are making plans to reopen administrative buildings, city halls and township halls.

The exact reopening date of regional administrative buildings is yet to be determined, but the region says it will align with the second phase of the province’s reopening plan, which they expect to be enacted in mid-June.

This phase of the plan will allow more office spaces to reopen.

Meanwhile, administrative buildings in cities and townships will tentatively open to the public beginning June 15, while recreational facilities in these areas will remain closed until at least June 30.

As these facilities reopen, it also means that laid off staff will be returning to work, but with new practices in place.

Some of these new measures include plexiglass barriers in customer service areas and on buses, limiting the number of people in certain spaces, additional hand sanitizing stations and more services made available online.

Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge announced last week that a number of outdoor recreational facilities would be reopening, including basketball courts, dog parks and picnic shelters.

On March 18, the region and its municipalities first closed most of their public buildings in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.