KITCHENER -- Part of the vacant Budd Automotive site in Kitchener is set for redevelopment.

Perimeter Development Corporation plans to build Homer Watson Business Park on the 37 acres of land at Homer Watson Boulevard and Bleams Road.

CEO Craig Beattie said it will feature three buildings with more than 700,000 square feet of space.

"A lot of companies who just don't have the place to grow and I think we'll help fill the need there, bringing more employment and job growth to Waterloo Region," he said.

Construction is expected to start later this year and will wrap up in mid-2022.