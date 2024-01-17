Plans to build new Kitchener-Waterloo discussed at town hall

Healthcare officials took centre stage to talk to the community about plans to build a new hospital in Kitchener-Waterloo.

St. Mary's and Grand River Hospitals invited the public to a meeting at Kitchener Public Library Tuesday evening.

The two hospitals are partnering to modernize existing facilities and to build a new hospital to serve the area's growing population.

"This recommendation will be taken to the boards," said Cliff Harvey of Building the Future of Care Together project. "All those involved do our due diligence with the Ministry of Health, looking to have a site identified later this year."

Healthcare officials hope the plan will address the challenges they face, including overcrowded emergency rooms, high wait times, and aging equipment.

"This project and the success of this project is shaped to address the root causes of the problems we face today," said Ron Gagnon, president and CEO of Grand River Hospital.

Three sites have been shortlisted for the new build and are being evaluated.

"This has been many years, dare I say decades, in the making," said Sarah Farwell of St Mary's General Hospital. "We are so excited to be able to unify the region and really get behind this project."

Phase two of planning is expected to take five years, with phase three construction taking another five after that.