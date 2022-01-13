Plans to build a new elementary school in Centre Wellington

KITCHENER -

The province has pledged $8.5 million to build a new elementary school in the Township of Centre Wellington.

The announcement was made by Perth-Wellington MPP Randy Pettapiece on Thursday.

The school, part of the Upper Grand District School Board, will have space for 308 students.

"This area continues to grow with substantial residential development approved and underway," said Peter Sovran, the UGDSB Director of Education,and Linda Busuttil, Chair of the UGDSB, in a media release. "This funding will allow us to expand to continue to meet the needs of the Centre Wellington community."

The location of the school has not yet been determined.

The funding is part of the Ford government's $600 million promise to create new school and child care spaces across the province.