KITCHENER -- Waterloo Region officials are working on a plan that could shape the next two decades in the community.

The Regional Official Plan Review is focused on how the region will grow to the year 2041.

Planners expect the population to increase by 300,000 people, meaning there will be a need for 103,000 more homes.

Members of the public were invited to take part in an interactive question and answer session on Thursday night, looking at where people might be able to live and work as the region grows over the next 20 years. The panel was held virtually for the first time, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While there will be a need for more space, the region plans to keep the population out of its coveted farm land.

"We're not planning to revisit the countryside line," said Patty Kennedy, the project manager from Dillon Consulting. "It's a foundation principle for the region's official plan and so, where we do have a need for a boundary expansion, it would have to be accommodated within the those lands, between the countryside line and the urban area."

The Regional Official Plan is a guide for land use, aimed at shaping communities and protecting natural and cultural heritage of the region.