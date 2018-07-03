

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police say a plane slid off the runway at Tobermory Airport on Sunday.

Police say they responded to a plane crash at the facility on Warner Bay Road around 8 p.m.

The white Piper Warrior plane was attempting to take off from the airport when the 50-year-old male pilot from Kitchener made the decision to abort the take off.

The plane then slid sideways off the end of the runway and came to a rest on its roof.

There were four people aboard the plane at the time and they all suffered minor injuries and were treated on scene.

The plane sustained significant damage as a result of the collision.

The plane was scheduled to fly from Tobermory to the Region of Waterloo International Airport.

This is the second plane crash reported this year at the Tobermory Airport.