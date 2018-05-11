Featured
Pizza delivery service allegedly robbed at gunpoint, police say
Waterloo Regional Police say they are looking to speak with this male in connection with a robbery. (Photo: WRPS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, May 11, 2018 10:07AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after a pizza delivery service was robbed at gunpoint.
Police say they were called to a robbery in the area of Cedar Street in Cambridge on Wednesday.
A pizza delivery service was approached by suspects who allegedly showed a handgun and stole the driver’s vehicle, police say.
Police say they are looking to speak with the male in the photographs in connection to the incident.