

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – A customer who ordered a pizza through a phone app had their money and debit card stolen from them after the delivery turned out to be fraudulent.

The incident happened on Saturday.

A male suspect reportedly arrived with the pizza and the customer paid on debit.

Later, the customer discovered that the sale involved a phony handheld point of service machine.

They also discovered that their debit card had been switched out for a similar-looking card from the same bank.

Police say the suspect made multiple withdrawals from the customer's bank account after getting their card info.

The incident is still under investigation.

On Monday, police also announced that they had arrested another suspect in a string of unrelated food delivery robberies in Kitchener.

A 22-year-old Kitchener man is facing several charges in connection to 11 robberies since May.

He was taken into custody on Friday. He has not been identified.