A pizza delivery driver was the victim of an assault and robbery, police say.

On Aug. 19 around 1:30 a.m., regional police responded to the call on Blythwood Road.

The driver was making a delivery when he was allegedly assaulted by two males, who fled in the driver’s vehicle.

They are described as black males, around five feet nine inches tall and in their early 20s.

They wore dark clothing with hoodies pulled up over their faces.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them.