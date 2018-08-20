Featured
Pizza delivery ends in assault, car theft
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, August 20, 2018 5:20PM EDT
A pizza delivery driver was the victim of an assault and robbery, police say.
On Aug. 19 around 1:30 a.m., regional police responded to the call on Blythwood Road.
The driver was making a delivery when he was allegedly assaulted by two males, who fled in the driver’s vehicle.
They are described as black males, around five feet nine inches tall and in their early 20s.
They wore dark clothing with hoodies pulled up over their faces.
Police are urging anyone with information to contact them.