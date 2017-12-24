

CTV Kitchener





Police are looking for three suspects after a delivery driver was robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash while trying to deliver pizza.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. Saturday night.

The driver was in the area of Chandler and Elmsdale Drive when he was approached by three men wearing black ski masks and black clothing.

According to police, one of the suspects pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded money.

The second suspect was carrying a knife.

The victim was not injured and the three suspects took off on foot.

Police executed a canine search of the area but were not able to locate the suspects.