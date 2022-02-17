Pistol brandished during attempted bank robbery in Guelph

Suspects allegedly brandished a pistol during an attempted bank heist in Guelph Wednesday afternoon.

In a media release by Guelph police officials said three men entered the south side bank at about 4:50 p.m. and that’s when they revealed they had a firearm.

Police said “the suspects were not successful in getting anything” and left the scene before police arrived.

No descriptions of the suspects were provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.