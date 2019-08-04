

CTV Kitchener





Pirates took over Guelph at the annual Pirate Fest on Saturday.

The festival is held at Marden Park where there are a number of live shows.

"You never know what's going to happen at a live show. The audience becomes a part of [it]," says Pirate Fest organizer Andy Blau.

One of this year's new attractions is Vikings.

People had the chance to make leather pouches and play traditional Viking games.

"We just want to show the public that Vikings aren't the barbarians that we are. We're actually nice, humble people," says Viking attendee Aaron Beam.

But the festival isn't just all about games.

Blau says being a pirate is all about seizing opportunities and taking risks.

"It's the boldness. It's the bravery. It's the taking control of your own life," says Blau.

He adds that this is the type of mindset people should try and apply in their daily lives.