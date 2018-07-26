

CTV Kitchener





Wellington County OPP say a pilot walked away injured Thursday after his WWI replica plane crashed during takeoff.

OPP say the 89-year-old Guelph man was taking off from the Guelph Airpark when his plane crashed.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

Guelph Fire and the Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service responded, but the pilot walked away uninjured.

Traffic in the area was not delayed.

Transportation Canada has been notified of the incident.