Pilot walks away uninjured after plane crashes during takeoff
Wellington County OPP say a pilot walked away injured after his WWI replica plane crashed during takeoff. Thursday July 26, 2018. (Source: @OPP_WR)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, July 26, 2018 11:23AM EDT
Wellington County OPP say a pilot walked away injured Thursday after his WWI replica plane crashed during takeoff.
OPP say the 89-year-old Guelph man was taking off from the Guelph Airpark when his plane crashed.
The cause of the crash is still unknown.
Guelph Fire and the Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service responded, but the pilot walked away uninjured.
Traffic in the area was not delayed.
Transportation Canada has been notified of the incident.