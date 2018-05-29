

CTV Kitchener





A pilot had to take emergency action to avoid colliding with an unmanned aerial vehicle near Woodstock.

A report filed with Transport Canada says the incident took place on the afternoon of May 23.

According to the report, a private aircraft was making a recreational flight just south of the Woodstock Aerodrome when it encountered the UAV.

The pilot was able to make a left turn to avoid the vehicle.

Transport Canada regulations stipulate that unmanned aerial vehicles cannot be flown within 5.5 kilometres of aerodromes.