Pilot reports close call with drone near Woodstock Aerodrome
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, May 29, 2018 10:34AM EDT
A pilot had to take emergency action to avoid colliding with an unmanned aerial vehicle near Woodstock.
A report filed with Transport Canada says the incident took place on the afternoon of May 23.
According to the report, a private aircraft was making a recreational flight just south of the Woodstock Aerodrome when it encountered the UAV.
The pilot was able to make a left turn to avoid the vehicle.
Transport Canada regulations stipulate that unmanned aerial vehicles cannot be flown within 5.5 kilometres of aerodromes.