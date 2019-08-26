

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





Kitchener City Council approved a motion Monday night to reduce the speed limits in three neighbourhoods as part of a pilot project.

The motion will see the speed limits in the Huron Park, Doon South, and Stanley Park areas be reduced from 50 km/h to 40 km/h, as part of the year-long project starting this fall.

The city says it will also be reducing the speed limit to 30 km/h in school zones within those pilot neighbourhoods.

The new speed limits during the pilot project will be enforced by regional police.

According to a staff report, a pedestrian hit at 50 km/h has a survival rate of 15 per cent. At 40 km/h, the survival rate jumps to 75 per cent.

The project will run until the fall of 2020, during which time staff will be collecting data to present an update to council with recommendations.