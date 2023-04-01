Pillow fighting comes back to downtown Kitchener

Pillows were flying in downtown Kitchener Saturday afternoon at Carl Zehr Square.

In light of International Pillow Fight Day, the region's annual event was back in the swing of things following a pandemic hiatus.

Fighters of all ages showed up to take part in the pillow showdown organized by CTV Kitchener's own Dan Lauckner.

Organizers say they're looking forward to continuing the tradition for years to come.