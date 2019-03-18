Featured
Pickup truck used to gain entry in break and enter
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is shown in Cambridge on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, March 18, 2019 12:01PM EDT
A store in Kitchener has taken significant damage after a pickup truck forcefully crashed through it during a break and enter.
Waterloo Regional Police were called to the area of Victoria Street North around 3 a.m. on Monday.
The suspect used the vehicle to get into the business before stealing electronic items and fleeing the area.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information of the incident is encouraged to contact police.